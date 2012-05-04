Mark Ruffalo Sends Birthday Wishes to Avengers Costar Chris Evans

✖

Marvel's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo sent some big birthday wishes to his Avengers co-star and buddy, Chris Evans, who turns 41 today, June 13, 2022. In a post, Rufflao sent a birthday shoutout to Evans, saying, "Wishing my bro and current fashion king, @chrisevans, the happiest of birthdays! 🎂🥳 From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush it in a suit." Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo of course have a special bond, as two of the actor pioneers who rode the wave of major franchise filmmaking in the early days of Marvel Studios getting its Avengers universe off the ground.

Wishing my bro and current fashion king, @chrisevans, the happiest of birthdays! 🎂🥳 From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush it in a suit. pic.twitter.com/xqTW3YHsVy — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2022

After a decade of having their names cemented in the legacy of Marvel, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo (along with co-stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson and others) have become just as famous for their off-screen friendships and interactions as they have for their superhero roles.

Ruffalo and Evans just recently got Marvel fans giddy, after the pair had a social media exchange admiring one another's mustaches. Evans has the world obsessing with 'staches again, after sporting one in his upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man, which re-treams him with Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. However, as Chris Evans just explained to ComicBook.com, working with the Russo's is about as close to a Marvel reunion as we'll get from him; Evans says playing Captain America again is a "tall order" at the moment.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo has a whole new round of MCU story to take part in: he will return as Bruce Banner/Hujk in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series later this year. Ruffalo's Hulk is the cousin of attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who becomes She-Hulk.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."