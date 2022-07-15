Marvel Stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans Admire Each Other's Mustaches

✖

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor will soon be taking on a more sinister role in The Gray Man. Evans is re-teaming up with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, for the upcoming movie, and the actor's mustache has been a huge topic on social media. In fact, Netflix is even selling replicas of the mustache online for $15. Turns out, fans of Evans aren't the only ones who have been admiring his facial hair. The actor's Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo, shared a photo to his Instagram stories and the two men started to debate who has rocked a better stache.

"Nice stache, bro" Ruffalo shared on Instagram. "Yours wins," Evans replied. "No way, man! That stache GIVES. #StacheEnvy" Ruffalo wrote back. You can check out a screenshot of the interactions below:

(Photo: Instagram)

The Gray Man is also set to feature Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Recently, Joe Russo opened up about casting the former Captain America as a villain.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

As for Ruffalo, the actor's days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are far from over. He will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in She Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is hitting Disney+ later this year. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers.

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix on July 22nd. She Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.