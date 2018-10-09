Mark Ruffalo Responds to Being “Fired” by the ‘Avengers 4’ Directors

Marvel Studios star Mark Ruffalo has responded to his public “firing” by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Twitter.

As part of a segment during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo said out loud the title of the next Avengers movie. He then took to Twitter and begged Fallon to censor the supposed reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight,” Ruffalo tweeted. “That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Fallon did censor whatever title it was that Ruffalo revealed, even putting a black bar over his mouth to prevent fans from reading his lips.

That wasn’t enough for Joe and Anthony Russo. Having been burned by Ruffalo’s loose lips before. They told Ruffalo via Twitter, “Mark, you’re fired.”

Ruffalo has now replied rather sheepishly, tweeting back, “Guys… can we talk about this?”

If Ruffalo’s reply is a little undersized, his fans more than made up for it with their own replies.

While Fallon did bleep out what Ruffalo said on The Tonight Show, Marvel fans managed to remove the bleep to reveal that Ruffalo said the title of the film is The Last Avenger.

This does not mean that The Last Avenger is definitely the title of the next Avengers movie. If this was all done as a bit for the show, then it is possible Ruffalo just made up a title for the segment. The Last Avenger makes sense as a pun on Avengers 4 being the last Avengers movie for several of the stars from the first Avengers movie.

On the other hand, if it is the real title, it is plainly referencing the first Captain America movie, Captain America: The First Avenger. That puts a lot focus on Steve Rogers, who already has a lot of attention after Chris Evans’ emotional goodbye to the character that he posted to social media.

Separate reports suggest that the title of Avengers 4 is Avengers: Annihilation, taking its subtitle from a series of cosmic Marvel Comics events. That title may be more credible to some since it was not revealed during a bit on a comedy show.

What do you think of Avengers: The Last Avenger as a possible title for Avengers 4? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers 4, whatever it is actually called, opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.