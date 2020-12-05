Mark Ruffalo Takes Part in Celebrity Meme by Photoshopping Tony Stark Onto Himself

✖

We love it when celebrities take part in the hot memes, and Mark Ruffalo is no exception. The actor known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk has been having some fun online lately. When he's not celebrating his friends' birthdays, he's sharing lists of all of his major MCU spoiler blunders over the years. And that was just this week! Yesterday, the star took to Twitter to take part in a new rhyming meme. Charlie's Angels (2019) director Elizabeth Banks did a play on Elf on the Shelf by photoshopping Tom Hanks onto her shoulder for a "Hanks on Banks." This caught Ruffalo's attention, who gave the bit a Marvel spin.

"I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of... (Inspired by @GarcelleB)," Banks wrote. "@ElizabethBanks, I raise you a Stark on Mark. cc: @RobertDowneyJr," Ruffalo added. The actor photoshopped Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man onto his shoulder. You can check it out below:

Currently, Marvel fans still do not know if Ruffalo will be appearing in the MCU again. The actor is only officially signed on for Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If... However, Ruffalo has made it clear that he's not ready to say goodbye to the Hulk. In fact, he previously hinted that there is a chance he'll show up in Disney+'s She-Hulk series. He even welcomed Tatiana Maslany, who was supposedly cast in the titular role, to the family. (However, Maslany recently denied the reports.)

Recently, Ruffalo was cast as Ryan Reynolds' father in Netflix's The Adam Project. The sci-fi film will also feature Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The film follows Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) with the pair working together to find their late father in order to set things right to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo plays that father, a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as Reynolds's character while Keener will play the film's villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him. Mallari, Jr. plays the villain's right hand. The movie is set to be directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

Keep the Internet-fun coming, Mark!