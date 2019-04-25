Mark Ruffalo Shares Marvel Spoilers Note On His Phone

✖

Marvel Studios' Bruce Banner and notoriously bad secret-keeper Mark Ruffalo shared a look at his phone's screen on Twitter today, making a joke out of his propensity to leak Marvel spoilers online and during interviews. Along with Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, Ruffalo has been the Marvel actor most lampooned by fans and the press for his verbal flubs, which include the memorable "everybody dies" comment he made about the end of Avengers: Infinity War. That remark, which he tried to play off as a joke later, elicited a visible response from co-star Don Cheadle, and between that and the story as it appeared in the comics, a not-insignificant number of fans sussed out what the movie's big twist was going to be.

That's one of the three notes that he shared as part of a "me and a random note on my phone" tweet. The others were references to tacos (likely a nod to his massive character holding tiny tacos in Avengers: Endgame) and "being a friend from work," a reference to Chris Hemsworth's memorable line (said in regards to Ruffalo's Hulk) in Thor: Ragnarok.

You can see it below.

me + a random note on my phone pic.twitter.com/8tYN6rKyhf — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 3, 2020

While Ruffalo has never had a Hulk solo movie, something long attributed to a complicated rights-and-royalties deal Marvel reportedly has (or at least had) in place with Universal Pictures, he has appeared in several other movies, and is expected to play a role in the forthcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce's cousin and the recipient of his powers after a blood transfusion needed to save her life.

His character will likely also show up again in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is shaping up to be one of Marvel's biggest "reunion" movies post-Endgame, with Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster and members of the Guardians of the Galaxy showing up to reprise their roles as well.

Marvel's Black Widow will release on May 7, 2021. Eternals will release on November 5, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on July 9, 2021. Still to come on the movie front from Marvel Studios is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, a Captain Marvel sequel, Black Panther II, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Keep an eye on this space in case any more changes and delays happen.