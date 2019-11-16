Marvel Fan Creates Agents of SHIELD Intro Using Kim Possible’s Song

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has had a wonderful launch on Disney+ as the first week is almost in the books. Now, as with most things surrounding the streaming service, it is time for the memes. One creator absolutely delivered on a bizarre concept when they managed to remake the show’s theme using another Disney+ offering. That’s right, CrazyGirlVids took the Kim Possible theme song, courtesy of one Christina Millian, and morphed it into the Marvel show’s introduction. Disney+ is only going to continue to inspire these sorts of mashups as more and more users flock to the service. There are already estimates of 10 million people signing up already and that number will expand over the holidays. If all the work is as funny as this was, that can only be a good thing.

Variety mentioned a new study that suggested that the most popular series streaming on Disney+ so far has been Agents of SHIELD. The top ten properties streamed include six television shows. Avengers: Infinity War topped the list and Agents of SHIELD was right behind it in a surprise for many. Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended up being third. Those are pretty good results for a TV show that people have worried about at various points in its run

That final season of Agents of SHIELD will hold a lot of payoffs for the fans who have stuck with the show for all this time. SHIELD star Chloe Bennet said in a recent interview, “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were.”

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she mentioned. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Next summer is when the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is scheduled to premiere. Other projects from Marvel Television headed to screens near you include Runaways on December 13th and Helstrom, due out sometime next year. Disney+ is out in the United States, Canda, and the Netherlands.