Marvel Reveals First Look At ‘Weapon H’ Series

There’s never been someone quite as lethal as Weapon H, and now the clawed behemoth is getting his very own series.

Weapon H has been at the center of Totally Awesome Hulk and Weapon X event Weapon of Mutant Destruction, and writer Greg Pak and artist Cory Smith are continuing his story in an all-new ongoing series.

The book launches after the conclusion of Weapon of Mutant Destruction, where the Weapon X organization succeeded in creating the ultimate weapon, a warrior comprised of DNA from the Hulk and Wolverine.

That ultimately led to their destruction mind you, and that’s not a bad thing. That good news pales in comparison to what Pak has planned for the series and the character according to editor Darren Shan.

“Greg Pak wrote one of the biggest and most action-packed Hulk stories ever in Planet Hulk…so it only made sense that he brought those same sensibilities to Weapon H,” Shan said. “We’re going to pit him against the biggest threats of the Marvel Universe that you can imagine, starting with a new kind of Wendigo! And then Cory Smith is going to multiply that times ten and smash the hell out of it with his incredible art! Whether you read his first appearance in Weapon X: The Hunt for Weapon H or not, you’re going to find that we only scratched the surface of this bombastic new character!”

The Marvel universe has plenty of powerhouses who need something to do, so Weapon H should be anything but bored.

The bigger question is, if recent teases hold up, what will a returned Bruce Banner Hulk think about Weapon H? If he doesn’t care for him, that could be a battle for the ages.

Weapon H #1 will be written by Greg Pak with art by Cory Smith and will feature a cover by Leinil Yu, which you can find in the gallery. Fans should expect the issue to hit comic shops sometime in March of 2018.