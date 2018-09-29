‘Avengers’: Loki’s Casual Wear Designs Revealed

Loki may be the black sheep of Odin’s family who tried to conquer the Earth at the behest of the Mad Titan, Thanos, but even he needs casualwear options.

Marvel Studios artist Charlie Wen shared to Instagram some of his original designs for Loki‘s casual costume in Marvel’s The Avengers.

“Loki casualwear design used in Avengers: I designed both of Loki’s costumes in Avengers to fit more into the superhero vibe that Joss (Whedon) was aiming for in this film—while retaining what I felt was pertinent to keep from my original design of him (in Thor),” Wen wrote in his Instagram post. “I’ll share his armor design for the film next.”

Marvel fans have been privileged to see a lot of concept art for Marvel Studios’ Asgardian characters, including a more colorful look for Loki. There’s also been Thor: Ragnarok concept art that showed Thor as the King of what remains of Asgard and a very different look for his gladiator attire, an early design for Valkyrie, and early concept art of the demon Surtur, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how the stone man Korg was created.

If you’re interested in learning how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, there’s a book for you. How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists themselves. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

