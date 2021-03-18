Marvel Avengers Mech Strike Funko Pop Pre-Orders are Live

Based on the newly released Avengers Mech Strike comic book series from Jed MacKay and Carlos Magno, Funko has debuted a series of Marvel Pop figures in giant robot suits!

The common Marvel Avengers Mech Strike Funko Pop wave includes figures of Black Panther, Hulk, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Doctor Strange. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

As far as exclusives are concerned, a 10-inch Jumbo Mech Strike Captain America, a Mech Strike Venom, and a Mech Strike Thor Pop t-shirt will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting today, March 18th.

Beyond that glow-in-the-dark exclusive Pops are also on the way. Look for Mech Strike Captain America here at FYE, Black Panther here at Target, and Hulk at the Funko Shop.

If you haven't already, you can check out the Avengers Mech Strike series here on Comixology. The official description for the series reads:

"EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HEROES! The Avengers are confronted with an unstoppable new menace, one that is seemingly impervious to their every strength! But the Avengers aren’t so easily beaten, and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear! Join the Avengers as they battle a brand-new enemy...and begin a deadly game of chess with a shadowy mastermind!"

Just in case you missed it, those "powerful new tools" they talked about? It's mechs.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.