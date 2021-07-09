Does Black Widow Have A Post-Credits Scene?

✖

Does Marvel's Black Widow have a post-credits scene? It looks like the answer is yes - and maybe more than one. Black Widow first reactions have been revealed online, and along with some glowing praise for the work that Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and director Cate Shortland created, there are some key heads up for Marvel fans about post-credits scene status. And to be fair, we may need the reminder: Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will have been out of theaters for two years. But it's good to hear that the delays and release shuffling at Marvel Studios hasn't prevented Black Widow from delivering some button-scene surprise(s).

Yes, #BlackWidow has a post-credits scene (Maybe 2, I think?) — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis confirmed that Black Widow indeed offers some post-credits scene fun for Marvel fans. At the same time, there appears to be some confusion about whether there is both a mid-credits and post-credits scene. Some of the chatter from those at Black Widow screenings indicates the film may still have final portions held for theatrical release - or that one epilogue scene could be the "mid-credits" scene we get. However, there is definitely a post-credits scene - one that industry pundit @therealsupes says "will make audiences erupt in excitement. If you haven’t gotten your tickets, get them now!"

Obviously, there are no spoilers being shared about what Black Widow's post-credits scene is all about - but Marvel fans certainly have theories. Everything from Natasha Romanoff being revealed alive after Avengers: Endgame to Florence Pugh's Yelena taking up the mantle of Black Widow - to Marvel's Thunderbolts being introduced - are all on the table in fan chat threads. Black Widow's post-credits scene is particularly interesting in that the film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the untimely end of Natasha Romanoff's life in Avengers: Endgame. So this post-credits scene is pivotal for what happens to the Black Widow franchise from here - and what Natasha's legacy of heroism sets in motion.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios movies didn't start the post-credits scene tradition but they have certainly made taken and run with it. It will no doubt be cathartic for a lot of Marvel fans to sit and cheer and swap Black Widow reactions, as they all wait for the first post-credits scene(s) they've seen in years to give them one final thrill. It's good to be back!

Black Widow will be released in theaters and on IMAX on July 9th. It will be available on Disney+ Premium Access ($29.99) on opening day.