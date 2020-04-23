Chris Hemsworth Thinks Marvel Movies Can Help Restore Movie Theaters After Coronavirus Shutdown Ends

✖

Thor star Chris Hemsworth believes that the Marvel movies can help restore movie theaters after the coronavirus shutdown ends. He told Inquirer about that prospect and his upcoming Netflix action movie Extraction. The prospect of what happens when things go back to normal has ramped up a lot in the past week. But, most observers agree that movie theaters probably have the steepest road ahead as it relates to getting people coming through their doors. A recent report said this task would be very difficult for major metros as well. The interviewer asked the Marvel star if he thought the studio’s output could end up saving movies as anxieties about life after the coronavirus abound.

“I hear those concerns, too. That [the MCU] takes up so much real estate, [and] is there enough room for the other things to exist, the art house films and the smaller films we love and admire equally,” Hemsworth began. “Films [like Marvel] that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again. I’m with you on that.”

If the nostalgia around Avengers: Endgame in recent weeks is any indicator, there’s some serious desire for that kind of communal experience among people stuck at home. There have been moments during social distancing where I imagine how loud the crowd is going to be at the opening of Black Widow in November after everyone has been away from theaters for so long. The cell phone videos will be extraordinary.

AMC, Cinemark, and others will have to battle their way through these months, but the payoff on the other side will be great as people look for a reason to go out again. AMC released their statement that still captures some of these fears below:

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres," AMC CEO and President Adam Aron wrote in a statement . "Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

Do you think the MCU will play a big part in getting people back into theaters? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.