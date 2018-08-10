All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Returning to IMAX Theaters for 10th Anniversary Event

Each entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be re-released in IMAX to celebrate ten years of the franchise, along with the first IMAX outings for three of the films.

Beginning on Aug. 30 and running through Sept. 6, the 20 films which have so far culminated into Avengers: Infinity War will head to AMC theaters for fans to experience on the biggest platform possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp will each be available for fans to watch again or experience for the first time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe launched in 2008 with the groundbreaking Iron Man film, breaking out in large part due to Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark. Most recently, Ant-Man and The Wasp took a similar self-contained approach on the heels of the largest ensemble film imaginable which broke box offices records left and right.

Tickets are available for purchase now through AMC Theaters’ official site. Marvel also released a teaser trailer for the event on their social channels, dubbing it the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival. Check out the promo in the Instagram post below!

“The MCU is bigger than ever before,” the promo says. “Experience all 20 films only in IMAX.” It goes on to note that this is the first time Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger will be available in the IMAX format.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.