American Gods Star Yetide Badaki Wants to Play Marvel’s Storm

It might be a few more years until we see the X-Men and the Fantastic Four actually enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining who they would like to see play some of the iconic characters. As it turns out, the subject of one of the most prominent fan-casts – American Gods star Yetide Badaki as Ororo Munroe / Storm – is more than on board with the idea. On Thursday, Badaki took to Twitter to reveal that she wants to play the role, although she doesn’t think that news “comes as a surprise to anyone”. She also tags all of the official Marvel and Disney social media accounts in her post, alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Fans have been suggesting that Badaki play Storm for years now, ever since she first began her scene-stealing role on American Gods. While there’s no telling if that will happen, but now that Simu Liu has gotten cast as Shang-Chi after he happened to send a series of tweets about the role to Marvel, anything feels possible.

Of course, there is the nature of when the X-Men will actually pop up in the MCU, something that doesn’t appear to be happening in the franchise’s “Phase 4”. Feige did name-drop mutants and the Fantastic Four during the studio’s unveiling, but that might not lead to anything immediately.

“That means that we have them back and we are working towards it,” Feige told ComicBook.com of the name-drop.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them.” I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said at the Golden Globes earlier this year. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Do you want to see Badaki play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

