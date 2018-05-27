Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil To Team Up With Black Widow

Daredevil leading man Charlie Cox says it would be “cool” to see his horn-headed superhero cross paths with the Avengers’ Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Fielding fan questions on Friday during a Q&A at Comicpalooza in Houston, Texas, Cox was asked which superhero from the big screen side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe he’d like Daredevil to team with, pointing to Murdock’s sometimes-lover Black Widow.

“Well, DD, Matt Murdock used to date Black Widow in the comics, so that would be cool,” Cox said with a laugh.

“But the thing is, I can’t speculate. Because when I speculate, someone then changes that into ‘oh, this is happening.’ And then I get a call from my boss being like, ‘Why are you telling people this?’” Cox said.

“But you know, there’s some pretty cool, iconic characters from the DD world that I’m hoping are gonna show up at some point, you know, if we continue to do the show. Yeah, we’ll see!”

The seductive Russian spy first encountered the bedeviled superhero in 1971’s Daredevil #81, ‘And Death Is a Woman Called Widow,’ when she pulled a near-dead Daredevil out of New York’s Harbor following a helicopter crash.

Daredevil #86 and #87 saw the new lovers relocate together to San Francisco, and the title shifted into Daredevil and the Black Widow starting with issue #92, a title change that would last until issue #107.

The reformed deadly agent continued to co-star in the book until 1975’s #124, ‘In the Coils of the Copperhead,’ where Widow, feeling like a sidekick, ended the romance and decided to once more operate as a solo superhero act.

Natasha would return to Matt’s life in 1982’s Daredevil #187, where she was poisoned by the shadowy organization known as the Hand. In the multi-issue story arc, scripted by Frank Miller, Black Widow dies and is later resurrected by a Chaste member known as Stone, who was the favored pupil of Stick, Daredevil’s mentor.

She would later play a role in the Kevin Smith-scripted 1998 Guardian Devil arc, which saw the Catholic crimefighter entrusted with the care of a baby who was believed to be either the Messiah or the Anti-Christ.

The characters sharing a book for several years makes a team up between Cox’s Daredevil and Johansson’s Black Widow a natural pairing, but the TV-MA corner of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone mostly overlooked by Marvel Studios‘ big screen interconnected franchise.

In 2016, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said cross-pollinating the two sides of the shared universe “all depends on timing.”

More recently, Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely said the small screen characters were considered for appearances, but the involvement of someone like Luke Cage (Mike Colter) would have equated to what McFeely called “a glorified cameo.”

“We’re trying to honor the MCU movies and if we then further tell the audience, ‘Oh, you should also have a good knowledge from this streaming service over here that you may or may not be subscribing to,’ that’s really asking a lot,” McFeely told Collider. “We’re already asking a lot.”

Marvel Studios is tentatively attached to a solo Black Widow movie, meeting with several candidate directors in April. The Johansson-led superhero movie reportedly hired Red Sparrow production designer Maria Djurkovic just days ago.

Daredevil is expected to debut its third season sometime this year on Netflix.