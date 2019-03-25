Marvel’s Biggest June 2019 Releases: ‘War of the Realms’ Finale

It’s Midgard’s last stand as War of the Realms comes to its end from Marvel Comics this June. The final two chapters of War of the Realms arrive in June, written by Jason Aaron, drawn by Russell Dauterman, and colored by Matthew Wilson. The events leading to War of the Realms have been in motion for years throughout Aaron’s runs writing Thor: God of Thunder, The Mighty Thor, The Unworthy Thor, and Thor. The event sees Malekith the Accursed, after waging war on the other realms of the World Tree, leading his forces to Midgard to destroy what Thor loves most.

The War of the Realms will draw in all of Marvel’s heroes as they unite to repel the invading army, including the Avengers, the Punisher, the X-Men, the new Agents of Atlas and more.

War of the Realms #5 and #6 (of 6)

WAR OF THE REALMS #5 (of 6)

JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Connecting Realm Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by VICTOR HUGO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA

International Connecting Variant Cover by DAVID YARDIN

Young Guns Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

MIDGARD’S LAST STAND

Malekith’s army gets a whole new crop of recruits — the dead! As Midgard transforms under the rule of Malekith and his allies, the dead rise up to form a new Niffleheim! The Black Panther calls in every hero on his roster to fight for Earth, from Spider-Man and the Spiders of Hel to Ghost Rider and Balder the Brave. But if there’s any hope for the Ten Realms, it’ll come from the skies…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WAR OF THE REALMS #6 (of 6)

JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

CONNECTING REALM VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY VICTOR HUGO

VARIANT COVER BY IRINA NORDSOL

INTERNATIONAL CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

YOUNG GUNS VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

THE WORLD’S SHATTERING CONCLUSION OF WAR OF THE REALMS!

The tides begin to turn as unexpected allies appear in a twist that will shake the heavens! Malekith’s allies are faltering at last before the might of all Earth’s heroes, but the Dark Elf King has one final trick — and it’s got a VENOMOUS bite! Out of options, the God of Thunder makes a sacrifice that will leave him forever changed. But will it be enough? And what heroes may fall in his wake? Midgard’s fate is sealed as Jason Aaron’s years-long saga comes to its epic conclusion!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery #4 (of 5)

WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #4 (of 5)

Clint, Justin, Travis & Griffin MCELROY (W) • ANDRE LIMA ARAUJO (A)

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

PLACE YOUR BETS – ON SURVIVAL!

When Balder the Brave’s unofficial babysitter’s club runs out of cash in Nevada, they hit on a foolproof plan: a casino heist! They just have to disguise a few famous heroes, a cyborg, an Asgardian god and a talking dog to do it. With the luck of baby Laussa on their side, nothing could go wrong! Unless of course they stumble upon…a convention of SUPER VILLAINS? What the heck, Nevada. Looks like the heroes will need a miracle in the desert to get out of this one!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery #5 (of 5)

WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #5 (of 5)

Clint, Justin, Travis & Griffin MCELROY (W) • ANDRE LIMA ARAUJO (A)

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

THE GOD OF WAR FINALLY GETS HIS HANDS ON THE HOTTEST BABE IN TOWN!

Baby Laussa, that is! Thor’s little sister has been kidnapped — and she’s bound for fiery Muspelheim! But Balder pledged his life to ensure Laussa’s safety, and he’s not about to break his vow. Even Kate Bishop, Miles Morales, Death Locket, Sebastian Druid and Wonder Man are no match for Ares, though — not when the entire Earth is at war. To save Laussa and stop Ares’ rampage, they’ll need some divine intervention. Superstar podcasters the McElroys bring baby Laussa and her babysitter’s club to new heights in this exhilarating conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #3 and #4 (of 4)

WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #3 (of 4)

GREG PAK (W) • GANG HYUK LIM (A) • COVER BY WOO DAE SHIM

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

BURN, BABY, BURN!

• AMADEUS CHO has always been the cocky rebel, bucking authority to do the right thing.

• But now he’s the authority — the de facto leader of a disparate group of heroes from all over the Pacific — each of whom has their own idea of the best way to free their countries from the fiery rule of the QUEEN OF CINDERS!

• Can Amadeus pull these NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS together — or will QUEEN SINDR succeed in her ultimate plan to drive north and turn all of Earth into NEW MUSPELHEIM?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #4 (of 4)

GREG PAK (W) • GANG HYUK LIM (A) • COVER BY WOO DAE SHIM

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FIRE AND ICE!

• As the QUEEN OF CINDERS unleashes her endgame, AMADEUS CHO and THE AGENTS OF ATLAS face their greatest test, with the fiery fate of Planet Earth in the balance!

• A team unites! A hero falls! And four female forces of nature come together for the final battle!

• The stunning conclusion of this WAR OF THE REALMS series — with shocking ramifications for Amadeus, SHANG-CHI, SILK, WAVE and all the heroes of the NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

War of the Realms: Punisher #3 (of 3)

WAR OF THE REALMS: PUNISHER #3 (of 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL?

• Frank and his crew have almost made it to the other side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

• But his band of killers is shrinking and the monsters keep coming.

• Who will survive to New Jersey, and what will be left of them?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

War of the Realms: Uncanny X-Men #3 (of 3)

WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN #3 (of 3)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • PERE PEREZ (A)

Cover by DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

The X-Men are under siege, holding the last refuge of humanity in Queens! Can they hold out through the endless winter of the war? Or will Sabretooth get his bloody revenge?

LEGACY #637

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

War of the Realms: War Scrolls #3 (of 3)

WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #3 (of 3)

JASON AARON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & CHARLIE JANE ANDERS (W)

ANDREA SORRENTINO & MORE! (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

THE MUST-READ COMPANION TO THE WAR OF THE REALMS!

The Kingpin joins the battle for New York! And even with his new cosmic senses, the God Without Fear can’t touch the venerated Mayor…can he? Jason Aaron and Andrea Sorrentino’s tale comes to a dramatic close! Plus, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell and Nebula Award-winning novelist Charlie Jane Anders make their Marvel debuts with stories about Doctor Doom and She-Hulk!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Thor #14

THOR #14

JASON AARON (W) • MIKE DEL MUNDO (A/C)

Marvels 25th Tribute Variant Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!

As a young god, the valiant but unworthy Thor pined for a hammer beyond legend. Now his destiny arrives at last. For the War of the Realms will reach even here, hundreds of years in the past.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Champion #6

CHAMPIONS #6

JIM ZUB (W) • JUANAN RAMIREZ (A) • Cover by Kim Jacinto

MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!

A global team vs a global threat! The Champions must hold the line or Earth will fall to creatures and chaos! Even if they succeed, these young heroes are about to lose one of their own…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Avengers #20

AVENGERS #20

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!

The final battle for Midgard! Captain Marvel leads the War Avengers! Hulk battles Ulik! Blade takes on the Black Berserkers of Roxxon! Plus: Daredevil the God Without Fear has a cryptic message that will decide the future of the team.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99