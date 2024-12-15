Marvel Confirms a Fantastic Four Favorite Is Losing Their Powers

The Fantastic Four’s strength will face a major setback next year, and Marvel is not being coy about it. The cover for Fantastic Four #30 was just revealed this weekend, showing Doom standing over a human Ben Grimm with the rubble of The Thing scattered around him. The title even shows the word “Four crossed out so that it reads: “Fantastic Three.”

Fantastic Four #30 is part of the upcoming crossover event One World Under Doom, which Marvel Comics has been teasing heavily. Last week, they published the cover art for One World Under Doom #2, which shows The Thing under Doom’s spell. We may be seeing the final result on the cover of Fantastic Four #30 by Joshua Cassara. The change won’t be short-lived either, as the teaser warns it will “redefine Marvel’s First Family for the foreseeable future.”

One World Under Doom is a tie-in event building on the events of Bloodhunt, where Victor von Doom attained the power of the Sorcerer Supreme. The title itself hits shelves on February 12, 2025 with tie-in issues in Fantastic Four, Storm, X-Factor, Doom Academy, Iron Man, Red Hulk and Thunderbolts. One World Under Doom will have nine issues, and its tendrils may reach into even more corners of the Marvel universe than we’ve heard so far.

Writer Ryan North is the architect of this event, along with his duties writing the Fantastic Four monthly. In a statement published by Marvel, he said: “ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM is a story I’ve been working on since 2023. This huge head start is such a gift when telling a story like this: I can make sure it all hangs together properly, and for other artists working on tie-ins with their books, I can share completed scripts instead of just an idea of what happens. Because of that I’m very excited for where this story has gone, and can go. It’s been really exciting to hear what other teams have planned with their books to take advantage of this new status quo—we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

That head start also provides an incredible chance to promote this event, and accordingly, some of the cover artwork is out many months in advance. A far-reaching crossover like this one is a great chance to hook in new or lapsed readers – especially with the Fantastic Four making their MCU debut in 2025. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25. One World Under Doom will be well underway by then, but it starts on February 12.