Marvel Has Deadpool Get Back Together With Death

Marvel Comics last week published Deadpool: The End, “the final Deadpool story.” Fan-favorite Deadpool writer Joe Kelly returned to write the issue, teaming with artist Mike Hawthorne. In true Deadpool style, this hypothetical story provides several different possible ending for Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth. The first and longest of these tales has Deadpool getting back together with an old flame, Lady Death. But as you may expect, courting Death is no simple task. SPOILERS for Deadpool: The End #1 by Joe Kelly, Mike Hawthorne, Ruth Redmond, and Victor Olazaba follow.

Deadpool has long had a thing for Death, perhaps because he craves that which he can never obtain. He’s even gone toe-to-toe with Thanos, the Mad Titan/Death’s obsessed stalker, in order to claim Death’s hand. In Deadpool: The End, he’s decided that if he can’t have Death the no one can. He’s on a mission to kill Death to stop his daughter from dying of old age. Ellie — now 97 years old — isn’t having it. She shows up in Deadpool-shaped mech-like armor to stop her dad. Instead of killing Death and making it impossible for anyone to die, Ellie has found a device that will kill even Deadpool for good. They push the button and die together.

And Deadpool gets his sweet afterlife. Having finally crossed over to the other side, Deadpool is ready to be the (dead) man that Death always hoped he could be.

Now, this is only one possible ending for Deadpool. This issue alone is full of several other possibilities. In one of them, we see what happens a few thousand years later, when Deadpool and Death have started to grow wary of one another. Death walks out on Deadpool, who has become slovenly in the centuries that have passed, to meet with another old flame for coffee, Thanos. Things don’t look good for team Deathpool.

What do you think of this possible ending for Deadpool? Let us know in the comments. Deadpool: The End #1 is on sale now.

