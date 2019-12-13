Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer for Earth-Shattering Empyre Event Coming in 2020

2020 will be here before you know it and Marvel is ramping up it’s efforts to get fans hyped up for what’s to come. Empyre is on the way and the publisher is promising an Earth-shattering story for April of next year. Incoming! is a part of the build up that will lead right into Empyre. There is more than enough mystery to go around over at Marvel right now. Incoming! is also based on a shroud of mystery as well. This event seems to stem from a murder mystery that will rope in a ton of characters from all around the Marvel Universe. A series of teaser images for that event made the rounds earlier this year and many were left wondering exactly what the publisher was planning. Readers will be able to start their road toward Empyre in just a few short weeks with the start of the first event. But, as one would expect, there’s no telling how Incoming! spools out into Empyre. All that’s left is to watch for more announcements as the ball drops and 2020 starts.

The announcement trailer for the event leans into all this cheeky secrecy with [Redacted] text all throughout the video and the announcement tweets. Nobody wants to let the cat out of the bag this early but it is clear that something big is on the horizon. The brass at the publisher seems to be positioning Empyre as a bigger event than even Incoming! There’s so much on the calendar already for 2020 over in the Marvel Universe, but this one seems like the big star that everything else is orbiting around as of right now. But, that could all very well change. In the announcement video, some of the company’s top brass can’t even contain their excitement.

“Empyre is Marvel’s most Earth-shattering event of 2020,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski says in the trailer video. “It will star [Redacted] and [Redacted] against [Redacted].”

Marvel’s Senior VP of Publishing Tom Brevoort added, “Empyre grows out of a number of key Marvel stories including [Redacted] and a bunch of others. It is the [Redacted] for so many things that have been established throughout Marvel history.”

“It’ll be witten by [Redacted] and [Redacted] with art by [Redacted], but the story will be a true [Redacted], one of the most incredible [Redacted] that Marvel has ever put to page.”

Cebulski concluded, “The story all kicks off this December in Incoming!”