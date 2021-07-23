Marvel Exec Confirms Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel Premieres for This Year

✖

We're only a little more than halfway through 2021, but the year has already brought a deluge of content tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That has especially been the case in terms of Disney+ television series, with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki all captivating fans week to week. Even with the next Marvel series, What If...?, lined up to arrive in just a few weeks, fans are already looking ahead to the future live-action series, including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. In a new appearance at the NALIP Media Summit (via Variety), prolific Marvel producer Victoria Alonso confirmed that the franchise has "a few other shows" that will arrive before the end of the year, including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Hawkeye will follow the adventures of ace archers Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). It will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Are you happy that Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will both debut on Disney+ later this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

