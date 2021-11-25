Marvel Fan Art Imagines Characters as Iconic Disney Villains

The Disney conglomerate has plenty of franchises under its umbrella, including Marvel Comics’ colorful collection of superheroes. Disney adapted the comic characters into what is now known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, captivating fans with record-setting box office numbers. The heroes and villains of Disney tales also have a loyal following. When you mix the two franchises together with fan art, magic can happen. That’s the case when an artist on Instagram shared a collection of Marvel heroes imagined as Disney villains.

The self-taught artist Anastasia Ivanova has shared six pieces of fan art on Instagram, featuring Scarlet Witch, Falcon/Captain America, Winter Soldier, Agatha Harkness, and Doctor Strange. What’s amazing about the art is how accurately Ivanova depicts each character as their Disney counterpart. The big-screen and streaming series stars are recognizable, but still bring each Disney villain to life in a new, unique way.

First up is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as Maleficent. Ivanova even has a character scoreboard to frame each creation after it’s posted. Following Scarlet Witch/Maleficent is Dr. Facilier, Hades, Captain Hook, Jafar, and Mother Gothel. Scarlet Witch is sporting Maleficent’s signature forehead horns and ravens as Wanda Maximoff’s hex magic burns in the background.

Sam Wilson, the former Falcon and now current Captain America of the MCU is Dr. Facilier of The Princess and the Frog fame. Anthony Mackie brings the voodoo doctor to life in a purple-toned jacket and black top hat. He’s even giving the audience a sly wink with his left eye.

Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson’s co-star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows next as a fitting Captain Hook. Both characters are missing limbs, with the artist replacing Bucky’s Vibranium arm with a hook for the titular captain. Sebastian Stan is also back to growing his hair out to match the swashbuckling Captain Hook.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness takes on the role of Mother Gothel from Tangled. It takes a witch to know a witch, and the two appear to be a fitting match. Agatha is also wearing Mother Gothel’s purple gown with matching, flowing black hair. Ironically, Marvel Studios recently announced Agatha: House of Harkness, a spinoff of WandaVision starring Kathryn Hahn.

The conniving Loki, God of Mischief is perfectly cast as Hades, God of the Underworld from the Hercules animated movie. “Of course Hades is Loki! He’s the reason I started this whole thing,” Ivanova reveals. Tom Hiddleston’s hair is engulfed in blue flames, and also has the gray skin of the god. One has to believe Loki would fit in well with Hades, since it takes a god to know a god.

Last but certainly not least is Aladdin’s Jafar, mashed up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. The Sorcerer Supreme is still wielding the Eye of Agamotto/Time Stone, but he’s now joined by Jafar’s pet snake and parrot by his side. “I thought that these two characters are the closest to each other in terms of their skills, arrogance, and a goatee of course,” Ivanova added.

