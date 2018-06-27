Marvel Fan Trying to Get ‘Avengers 4’ Footage Screened for Terminally Ill Fan

ALS is a horrid disease, one that Marvel fan Chantelle Petersen has had to live with at a young age, but a few friends are trying to brighten her day with the help of the Avengers.

Chantelle Petersen was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) while in her twenties and forced her to have to drop out of school where she was studying physical Anthropology. Friends and family have helped her raise money to pay for basic needs, but her friend Robin Wolfraim is asking some Marvel heroes for a favor, as Chantelle has received a terminal diagnosis.

Wolfraim tagged several of the Avengers from the film as well as some other Marvel stars and directors asking if it was possible to get some of the footage or at least a trailer or clips played for Chantelle before she passes away.

@Marvel @MarvelStudios @DisneyPixar @RobertDowneyJr @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo @prattprattpratt @TomHolland1996 How many likes on this post to get a friend with terminal ALS spoilers for Avengers 4, or a preview of whats been cut so far, before Jun 30th. (She is a mega Marvel fan) — Robin Wolfraim (@RobinWolfraim) May 28, 2018

For those of you following the thread. Thanks for the retweets, tags and Here are a few links. Please keep in mind these are from 2015. https://t.co/KvMZ1bJ8Bvhttps://t.co/xQ8XwYzStR — Robin Wolfraim (@RobinWolfraim) June 2, 2018

“The reason for this tweet. Imagine a story you were read as a child and your parent always stops just before the end. This is what I imagine it is like for her. #spoilersforchantelle Would give her one more smile.”

Wolfraim also posted an interview that Chantelle did in 2015, giving insight into what her day to day struggles are like. Yesterday she posted a new message, indicating that things are getting worse.

“One of the last pushes to make this happen. My friend will be gone soon. A small piece of me goes with her. She has been a major part of my life for the last 5 or so years. She is choosing to go, instead of letting ALS take her finale days away from her. #fuckALS 😭”

You can find the original tweets above, and for more information on ALS, head over to the official ALS Association website here.