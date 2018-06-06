Marvel

This Marvel Fan Has Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Way Too Many Times

When people love movies, they might go see them in theaters a few more times than just one. One […]

By

When people love movies, they might go see them in theaters a few more times than just one. One Marvel fan, though, has gone back to the theaters to see Avengers: Infinity War 42 times and counting.’

Going by Nem: The Infinity Watcher on Twitter, the Charlotte native video game streamer and independent music creator has gone to see the Marvel Studios ensemble flick more than anyone else and has the receipts to prove it. On Wednesday, Nem went to his local theater to see it for the 42nd time, posing in front of the Avengers: Infinity War poster with a Black Panther t-shirt on.

Check it out…

Now, naturally, skepticism will set in. At about $15 a ticket, this would mean Nem has spent somewhere close to $630 on tickets to Avengers: Infinity War assuming he isn’t using a MoviePass or some other sort of coupon. Surely, this isn’t real, right? Wrong. Nem has all of the supporting evidence.

The Beginning

The thread began on May 2, just a few days after the initial release of Avengers: Infinity War. Nem went out to the theaters to watch the movie again, having already seen it five times.

Here is the first tweet of his now 42-time marathon…

At the time, no one knew how much of an obsession Nem actually had with Avengers: Infinity War. The next day, the trend would begin…

This was only the beginning…

Marathon and a Sprint

Two weeks later, Nem was on Day 14 of his marathon which called for watching Avengers: Infinity War every single day. At this point, he probably saw the movie more than anybody else would see it in theaters, but he was still only just beginning. 

Posing in front of the same poster,  Nem started to realize he had a problem. “I can’t stop,” he wrote on Twitter for Day 15. “15th time watching [Avengers: Infinity War].”

By now, he must have had enough of watching the Marvel heroes get dominated by Thanos, right? Wrong!

Morale is Low

While the record for “Most Times Watch Avengers: Infinity War In Theaters” is unclear, Nem is certainly putting in his bid for some recognition from Guinness. He realized as much on Day 17.

“17th time watching [Avengers: Infinity War],” Nem wrote on May 13. “Let’s go for the record!”

Someone please tell his family he is okay. He’s just at the movies with his Thanos hat on. By now, the ushers must have known exactly how much butter he likes on his popcorn.

Unfortunately for Nem, Day 17 wasn’t very enjoyable because of the company he had in the theater.

Kid and their parents are the “worst combination of people,” Nem admits. Those pesky young ones kept using the bathroom and walking in front of him, causing him to miss the parts he had only seen 16 times before this day!

Morale Bounces Back Up

Just one day later, Nem was back in the game, making a strong recovery from his experience in a theater packed with kids.

“The party don’t stop,” Nem said, letting his 17,000 Twitter followers know the game was far from over. “Took a few days off to shoot a music video but we back! 18th time watching [Avengers: Infinity War].”

By viewing number 18, many moviegoers might have given up on the late night showings of the Marvel flick. Not Nem, though. No schedule could stop him and he knew just how to dodge the kids.

He was the last person to walk out of the theater. At this point, maybe the theater employees just trusted him to close the place down?

Deadpool 2 Times in a Day

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, three weeks after the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Nem made quick work of the Ryan Reynolds film, though. After just one outing with the X-Men characters, he was quickly back on the Thanos grind.

Just one day before, Nem showed off his Avengers: Infinity War ticket stubs to validate his efforts for the haters filled with disbelief and possibly a touch of jealousy.

Fast forward a few days, and Nem was still at it. Now, he’s doubling down on the number of viewing per day.

On May 22, Nem watching Avengers: Infinity War twice, and the quest to be a part of history only got closer. 

T-Shirt Time

To celebrate a milestone, Nem threw on a very special T-shirt. This one specifically says, “Avengers: Infinity War” on it. 

How many t-shirts does Nem have? Between movie tickets and buying out the local Hot Topic of their Marvel selection, Nem must have some stacks.

The fans had caught on at this point, as each tweet about seeing the movie spawned dozens of responses. Some were encouraging, while others were suggesting therapy. Others, however, wanted to know more about the clothing and Nem was enthusiastic.

The journey is still only beginning as Avengers: Infinity War is merely half-way through its theatrical run.

