This Marvel Fan Has Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Way Too Many Times

When people love movies, they might go see them in theaters a few more times than just one. One Marvel fan, though, has gone back to the theaters to see Avengers: Infinity War 42 times and counting.’

Going by Nem: The Infinity Watcher on Twitter, the Charlotte native video game streamer and independent music creator has gone to see the Marvel Studios ensemble flick more than anyone else and has the receipts to prove it. On Wednesday, Nem went to his local theater to see it for the 42nd time, posing in front of the Avengers: Infinity War poster with a Black Panther t-shirt on.

The answer to life, the universe and everything. 42nd time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/MmHH96chlh — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 6, 2018

Now, naturally, skepticism will set in. At about $15 a ticket, this would mean Nem has spent somewhere close to $630 on tickets to Avengers: Infinity War assuming he isn’t using a MoviePass or some other sort of coupon. Surely, this isn’t real, right? Wrong. Nem has all of the supporting evidence.

The Beginning

The thread began on May 2, just a few days after the initial release of Avengers: Infinity War. Nem went out to the theaters to watch the movie again, having already seen it five times.

Here is the first tweet of his now 42-time marathon…

At the time, no one knew how much of an obsession Nem actually had with Avengers: Infinity War. The next day, the trend would begin…

This was only the beginning…

Marathon and a Sprint

Two weeks later, Nem was on Day 14 of his marathon which called for watching Avengers: Infinity War every single day. At this point, he probably saw the movie more than anybody else would see it in theaters, but he was still only just beginning.

Oh you thought it was over? 14th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/UdAfQhiTRS — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 10, 2018

Posing in front of the same poster, Nem started to realize he had a problem. “I can’t stop,” he wrote on Twitter for Day 15. “15th time watching [Avengers: Infinity War].”

I cant stop. 15th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/QyxN2QJq3I — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 11, 2018

By now, he must have had enough of watching the Marvel heroes get dominated by Thanos, right? Wrong!

Morale is Low

While the record for “Most Times Watch Avengers: Infinity War In Theaters” is unclear, Nem is certainly putting in his bid for some recognition from Guinness. He realized as much on Day 17.

17th time watching #InfinityWar lets go for the record! pic.twitter.com/sjULypGp1y — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 13, 2018

“17th time watching [Avengers: Infinity War],” Nem wrote on May 13. “Let’s go for the record!”

Someone please tell his family he is okay. He’s just at the movies with his Thanos hat on. By now, the ushers must have known exactly how much butter he likes on his popcorn.

Unfortunately for Nem, Day 17 wasn’t very enjoyable because of the company he had in the theater.

So many kids and Mothers in the theater today. Worst combination of people. Kids have to constantly walk in front of you to use the bathroom, and the mothers dont usually go to these kinds of movies so all you hear is “whos that? Whats he doing?” one kid yelled “NO!” at the end? — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 13, 2018

Kid and their parents are the “worst combination of people,” Nem admits. Those pesky young ones kept using the bathroom and walking in front of him, causing him to miss the parts he had only seen 16 times before this day!

Morale Bounces Back Up

Just one day later, Nem was back in the game, making a strong recovery from his experience in a theater packed with kids.

“The party don’t stop,” Nem said, letting his 17,000 Twitter followers know the game was far from over. “Took a few days off to shoot a music video but we back! 18th time watching [Avengers: Infinity War].”

The party dont stop! Took a few days off to shoot a music video but WE BACK! 18th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Ky7ipzUVjs — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 17, 2018

By viewing number 18, many moviegoers might have given up on the late night showings of the Marvel flick. Not Nem, though. No schedule could stop him and he knew just how to dodge the kids.

When youre the last person to walk out of the thetaer, and your car is the only one left in the parking lot #relatable pic.twitter.com/QJkiXnYX7v — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 17, 2018

He was the last person to walk out of the theater. At this point, maybe the theater employees just trusted him to close the place down?

Deadpool 2 Times in a Day

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, three weeks after the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Nem made quick work of the Ryan Reynolds film, though. After just one outing with the X-Men characters, he was quickly back on the Thanos grind.

Saw #Deadpool2 last night. Funniest movie of the year. But yeah, we back at it again.

20th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/jqp54PvlCQ — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 18, 2018

Just one day before, Nem showed off his Avengers: Infinity War ticket stubs to validate his efforts for the haters filled with disbelief and possibly a touch of jealousy.

Fast forward a few days, and Nem was still at it. Now, he’s doubling down on the number of viewing per day.

24th time watching #InfinityWar

Think ill see the movie twice today! ? pic.twitter.com/aZw6ig0nCM — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 22, 2018

On May 22, Nem watching Avengers: Infinity War twice, and the quest to be a part of history only got closer.

T-Shirt Time

To celebrate a milestone, Nem threw on a very special T-shirt. This one specifically says, “Avengers: Infinity War” on it.

How many t-shirts does Nem have? Between movie tickets and buying out the local Hot Topic of their Marvel selection, Nem must have some stacks.

Wow! What a milestone. 30th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/jBhCxh5vQq — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 27, 2018

The fans had caught on at this point, as each tweet about seeing the movie spawned dozens of responses. Some were encouraging, while others were suggesting therapy. Others, however, wanted to know more about the clothing and Nem was enthusiastic.

34th time watching #InfinityWar

Scroll through this thread to check out all of my different @Marvel themed shirts 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8ztS160N5D — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 31, 2018

The journey is still only beginning as Avengers: Infinity War is merely half-way through its theatrical run.