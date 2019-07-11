Marvel Fan Notices Black Widow Reference in Spider-Man: Far From Home

With the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios has kicked off a new era of films that will stretch further beyond the shadows of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But the losses of three major characters still reverberate, especially in Peter Parker’s first adventure without his mentor Tony Stark.

But there’s another sly reference in the film to one of the departed Avengers, with a key scene including a low-key allusion to the death of Black Widow.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

After the film’s major reveal about Mysterio and his abilities, he subjects Spider-Man to an illusion where he is forced to confront the death of Iron Man from Avengers: Endgame. While staring at his gravestone, an undead version of Tony Stark bursts out of the ground and attacks Peter, but an eagle-eyed fan noticed another reference to Natasha Romanoff.

Spider-Man: Far From Home leans heavily into the idea of Peter having to step up after key Avengers made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against Thanos. And while Iron Man’s influence looms large, it’s nice to see these visual effects paying homage to the other heroes who were lost in the struggle.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis spoke with producer Kevin Feige about forcing Peter to play a larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame and what it means for the Spider-Man franchise moving forward.

“It’s all about, yeah, Peter stepping up, and Peter getting out of the shadow, not just of Tony but of the Avengers in general,” said Feige. “Because by the way, he’s Spider-Man. He doesn’t need to be in the shadow of the Avengers. So other than Maria, and Nick, and Happy, and the emotional presence of Tony, I think there’s some. You hear. He asks about Thor, he asks about Dr. Strange and Captain Marvel.”

Fans can see how Peter Parker rises up to the challenge in Spider-Man: Far From Home, now playing in theaters.