Marvel Fan Reimagines She-Hulk Trailer as Ally McBeal Opening Credits

The first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped earlier this week, finally giving us a good amount of footage of what Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) will look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the second that a She-Hulk series was first announced, fans have been curious to see exactly how she'll tonally fit into the world of the MCU, both given her often-lighthearted tone in the comics, and the touchstones of previous shows surrounding lawyers. One of the biggest examples of the genre might be the 1997 legal comedy Ally McBeal — and a new fan-made video mashes up the two titles together. The video, shared by YouTuber David Johns, showcases She-Hulk footage in the style of the Ally McBeal opening credits.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

