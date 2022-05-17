Disney+ Shortens Marvel's She-Hulk Season One Episode Count

✖

Marvel fans got a pretty big surprise on Tuesday, when Marvel Studios released the first official look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series will finally bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans got to see a full trailer and an official poster for exactly what that will entail. Additionally, Marvel and Disney+ released a new synopsis filled with details for the show — including an update regarding its episode count. According to the press release, She-Hulk will now have nine episodes, as opposed to the previously-reported episode count of ten.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

"She's amazing," Roth explained in a recent interview with ET Canada. "It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it."

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro continued. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

