Marvel Fans Will Have to Wait Over a Year for Next Marvel Studios Movie After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

2019 is a big year for Marvel fans, with Captain Marvel hitting theaters next week, Avengers: Endgame hitting in April, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home coming after that. However, with all of the excitement, fans may have overlooked something pretty sobering: it could be a bit of a wait before the next Marvel Studios film.

In a post to Twitter on Wednesday, Robert Liefeld made an interesting observation about the slate of Marvel movies. Specifically, he pointed out that once Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters, there won’t be another Marvel film in theaters for a year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still wrapping my head around the fact that there are no Marvel movies currently filming. So a full year absent Marvel films following Spider Man? — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 27, 2019

“Still wrapping my head around the fact that there are no Marvel movies currently filming,” he wrote. “So a full year absent Marvel films following Spider Man?”

Now, it’s important to clarify a few things. Liefeld is referring to Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but if you want to break things down to be even more specific, Spider-Man: Far From Home may be part of the MCU, but it is technically a Sony film, not Marvel Studios. When it comes to Marvel Studios films, the next release date on the schedule isn’t until May 1, 2020.

While May 2020 may not feel like a huge wait, it’s important to remember that there have been two Marvel Cinematic Universe films per year almost every year since Iron Man‘s debut in 2008. More recently, there have been three films per year, which was the case in 2018 with Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp all releasing. The wait for a new Marvel Studios film may feel especially long for narrative reasons as well. While there has been a ton of speculation, countless theories, and a whole lot of hoping, none of us really know what will happen in Endgame or Far From Home. While it’s expected that the Avengers film will bring the current chapter of the MCU to a close, whatever new chapter is opened will leave fans wanting more — especially as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently told Collider that everything that comes next will be “unique.”

“Everything after [Avengers] Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them,” Feige told Collider during the Captain Marvel press tour.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.