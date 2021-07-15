Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With the Marvel Studios Intro From the Loki Finale
The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki arrived on Wednesday morning, and it undeniably took fans on a bit of an emotional roller coaster. The episode was jam-packed with fascinating reveals, unexpected Easter eggs, and a massive new status quo going into a now-confirmed Season 2. A lot of elements of the episode have captivated and shaken up fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even down to its very first moments. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!
The episode opened with the traditional Marvel Studios fanfare, but not necessarily in the way that fans are used to. Instead of the Marvel Studios theme music, the intro included audio snippets of quotes from the existing films in the MCU, as well as real-world quotes from figures like Maya Angelou, Nelson Mandela, and Malala Yousafzai. This then went into visuals of a stretch of timeline at the end of time, which surrounded Kang the Conqueror's (Jonathan Majors) castle in Chronopolis.
The unexpected nature of the intro — and all of the quotes it included — definitely took Marvel fans by surprise. In the time since the Loki finale first debuted on Disney+, fans have voiced their emotions (both good and bad) about the creative decision. Here are just a few of those responses.
cw // #Loki spoilers— Anna ✡︎ | SAW BW (@tomspeterx) July 14, 2021
This might have been the best MCU intro…
pic.twitter.com/k9ZCk7l8TD
THE INTRO WITH THE OVERLAPPING VOICES #Loki pic.twitter.com/EGgH6Sge5V— ginella🧝🏼♀️ (@ginellabarajas) July 14, 2021
Watching the final episode of #Loki and literally just the intro (before the title card) has me more hyped than any part of Wandavision or TFATWS 😭— Jake Stokes (@SterxyR6) July 14, 2021
Also the opening of the Loki finale was so epic. MCU forever. For all time. Always.— BJ Shea (@BJSHEA33) July 14, 2021
The intro to this finale was insane tbh #Loki— Leslie (@leslieIrh) July 15, 2021
Even the intro to #Loki went crazy— LoKeisha 🐊 (@__Marrriiissaaa) July 15, 2021
THE NEW INTRO THOUGH I YELLED??? but i hope they’re not changing it the music for the og is unparalleled #Loki— smitee ✧˖ ° | WATCHED BW!!! (@astralkru) July 15, 2021
WATCHING LOKI WHAT IS THIS INTRO IM GONNA SCREAM— kyra⁷ (@telepathyknj) July 15, 2021
#loki spoilers #LokiWednesdays— zach (@civiiswar) July 14, 2021
-
when i heard the marvel quotes playing during loki's intro pic.twitter.com/01P6fgr7AT
me after watching and hearing all the marvel quotes in loki's intro: #Loki pic.twitter.com/Laty4KmLvQ— Angie. | loki finale (@niallxholland) July 14, 2021