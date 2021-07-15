Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With the Marvel Studios Intro From the Loki Finale

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki arrived on Wednesday morning, and it undeniably took fans on a bit of an emotional roller coaster. The episode was jam-packed with fascinating reveals, unexpected Easter eggs, and a massive new status quo going into a now-confirmed Season 2. A lot of elements of the episode have captivated and shaken up fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even down to its very first moments. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with the traditional Marvel Studios fanfare, but not necessarily in the way that fans are used to. Instead of the Marvel Studios theme music, the intro included audio snippets of quotes from the existing films in the MCU, as well as real-world quotes from figures like Maya Angelou, Nelson Mandela, and Malala Yousafzai. This then went into visuals of a stretch of timeline at the end of time, which surrounded Kang the Conqueror's (Jonathan Majors) castle in Chronopolis.

The unexpected nature of the intro — and all of the quotes it included — definitely took Marvel fans by surprise. In the time since the Loki finale first debuted on Disney+, fans have voiced their emotions (both good and bad) about the creative decision. Here are just a few of those responses.