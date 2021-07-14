Loki Season Finale Sees Major Marvel Villain Appearance

✖

At long last, the season finale for Loki Season One has arrived, and it finally unveiled the big bad for the series. With the Time Variance Authority in shambles and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a relentless pursuit of the eponymous antihero (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the big bad finally revealed themselves at the end of time.

As you might expect, massive spoilers for the season finale of Loki are incoming. If you've yet to see the final episode of Loki Season One, you will be spoiled.

As some fans had expected, the big bad villain for this season of Loki was revealed to be He Who Remains, a deep cut from the Marvel Comics source material. As the story goes, He Who Remains is the last living person on the timeline and, as it turns out, Marvel Studios has combined the character in with the Kang mythos, opting to cast Jonathan Majors in the role.

Majors was previously confirmed as the actor behind Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Coincidentally enough, Kang the Conqueror has been a popular theory amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to the show's time-traveling plot. On top of that all, the series involved a handful of Kang-adjacent characters such as Renslayer and the Time-Keepers. Unlike the Mephisto theories that surrounded WandaVision, we already know Kang will be joining the MCU within the next two years.

Mbatha-Raw previously told us she'd love to appear on-screen alongside Jonathan Majors, the Lovecraft Country alumnus that's been hired to play the role.

"I would love that," the actor said in June. "I don't know. We shall see what happens, I couldn't possibly divulge any information about that."

"Well, luckily for me, the way that Kate Herron, our director, pitched it to me is that as we see Renslayer in the TVA and in Loki, this is somewhat of an origin story to what we know of in the comics," she added. "So, it sort of predates what's in the comics, which is kind of fun because, obviously, there's so many places that it can go."

