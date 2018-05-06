Marvel Fans React to Watching ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ a Second Time

Avengers: Infinity War is killing it at the box office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film officially holds the record for biggest-ever weekend opening, due largely in part to the massive anticipation for the film. But those huge box office numbers aren’t just comprised of first-time viewers. Many fans have gone back for second viewings of Marvel’s most ambitious project yet, and it turns out that there’s a lot to be said for watching Infinity War multiple times.

Fans who have seen the movie more than once have been vocal on social media about it. It’s a pretty common consensus that, even having seen the film in full and knowing exactly what is coming Infinity War is no less emotionally impactful. Some have even noted that film is even better upon second viewing — even if some did hope for a different ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After I watched Infinity War for the first time on Tuesday, I was shaking after I saw it and it was all I could think about for the next couple of days. It’s just as great the second time and easier to process since the initial viewing was so damn nerve wrecking. What a ride. — Chastity Vicencio (@chastity_v) April 27, 2018

#InfinityWar was even better the second time. Worth it alone for the audience reaction at the end. People were HEATED. Also, traumatized. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 29, 2018

I’ve seen Infinity War twice now, everything hit me just as hard the second time. I don’t think the ending will be any less impactful each subsequent time I watch it. — Abbey Friscø (@SanFran_Frisco) April 29, 2018

The idea that the movie gains something in a second watch makes sense when you consider the scope. The film has a huge cast. Nearly every hero in the MCU appears in Infinity War, something that the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, said prior to the film’s release was reason enough to sit through the long credits.

“I will say this,” Anthony Russo told BackstageOL. “There is a reason to stay for the credits. When the credits are coming up, you start to see card after card of movie star after movie star and it just starts to go on and on and on and on. It’s like nobody’s ever seen, a list of actor names like that before at the end of a movie.”

But there’s also something to be said for having time to process what you’ve seen in the first viewing — which is a lot as the film has a nearly three-hour run time. Even ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis had a slightly different consideration fo the film after taking few days to process it. Initially, he noted that, while the film worked overall, “some sequences do not seamlessly flow from one moment to the next.” A few days later, though, he had a slightly different take — and that’s presumably without seeing it again.

“The more I think of Avengers: Infinity War and that ending, it might be the single greatest super hero movie ever. It’s so wild that they were able to pull that off and I can’t think of anything like it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

How many times have you seen Avengers: Infinity War? Do you plan to go and see it again? Let us know in comments!