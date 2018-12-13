Marvel Gives Miles Morales a New Spider-Man Costume

✖

As part of their September solicitations, Marvel Comics has confirmed that they're gearing up to celebrate ten years of Miles Morales as Spider-Man and one way they'll do that is with a brand new costume for the hero. According to the solicitations for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 the new costume was designed by Chase Conley and fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will instantly recognize where the root of the new design came from. Just like the Miles in the Oscar-winning animated film, the new Miles costume is more than just a skin-tight onesie and naturally has the hero in his new trademark sneakers. Check it out below!

The new look for Miles isn't where the Into the Spider-Verse influence ends as some of the creatives involved with the movie and its sequel will contribute to the issue. Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 co-director Kemp Powers writing a story with Miles Co-Creator Sara Pichelli. In addition the issue will feature Miles Morales: Spider-Man creative team Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero launch the next year of stories for the hero. You can find the full solicit for the new issue below.

It's unclear who else will get to contribute to the anniversary issue for Miles, but after what's going on with his current Clone Saga storyline it makes sense why he would need some new gear for swinging around the city.

(Photo: MARVEL)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30

SALADIN AHMED, PHIL LORD, CHRIS MILLER, KEMP POWERS AND MORE! (W)

CARMEN CARNERO, SARA PICHELLI AND MORE! (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHASE CONLEY

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

HAPPY 10th ANNIVERSARY, MILES MORALES! This is it, ten years as Spider-Man and his future has never looked brighter. A who’s who of Miles Morales Spider-Creators has been webbed together to make this the best Anniversary Special of all time!

MMSM TEAM-SUPREME Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero show off Miles’ new suit (designed by Chase Conley) and kick off his eleventh year (AND BIGGEST ONE YET)!

And the creative minds behind the Miles movies PHIL LORD, CHRISTOPHER MILLER and two-time Oscar nominee KEMP POWERS celebrate Miles’ birthday in style with Miles Co-Creator SARA PICHELLI!

And that’s not even all the candles we’re putting on Miles’ cake! Don’t miss this Anniversary Special!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99