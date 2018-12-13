Marvel Reveals Miles Morales Spider-Man 10th Anniversary Plans
Miles Morales, Spider-Man, is turning 10 years old this year, and Marvel Comics will begin celebrating this August. While he's a teenager in the Marvel universe, 2021 marks 10 years since Miles' first appeared in the pages of a Marvel Comics title. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, Miles Morales debuted in Ultimate Fallout #4 in 2011 before having his story told in the pages of Ultimate Comics Spider-Man. Since then, Miles has jumped from the Ultimate Marvel Universe into the 616 in the comics and led an Academy Award-winning movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a bestselling video game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
For the anniversary, Marvel Comics is going back to the beginning. In August, the publisher will release Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1. This release collects Miles' debut in Ultimate Fallout #4 and Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1-5 into a single, $7.99 collection designed to be an easy way for fans who discovered Miles recently to experience his origin story or for older fans to revisit it. You can check out Joshua "Sway" Swaby's cover to the collection below.
But Marvel isn't stopping there for this anniversary celebration. In September, Miles Morales will appear on a series of 10th-anniversary variant covers across Marvel's comics releases. The publisher will also release an oversized installment of the current Miles Morales: Spider-Man series and a facsimile edition of Ultimate Fallout #4.
Are you excited to celebrate 10 years of Miles Morales? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1 goes on sale on August 4th. Here's the solicitation information:
- MILES MORALES: MARVEL TALES #1
- Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- Penciled by SARA PICHELLI
- Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY
- A 21st-century sensation swings his way into superstardom as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades! And when the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe falls, young Miles Morales steps up as his world’s new Spider-Man! From the brilliant creative pairing of Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli comes a web-slinger for the modern era — but who is Miles? How did he get his powers? What deadly dangers will he face? And how will he live up to Peter’s legacy? Find out in his debut scene from ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 and the mythos-making ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-5!