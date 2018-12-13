Marvel Reveals Miles Morales Spider-Man 10th Anniversary Plans

✖

Miles Morales, Spider-Man, is turning 10 years old this year, and Marvel Comics will begin celebrating this August. While he's a teenager in the Marvel universe, 2021 marks 10 years since Miles' first appeared in the pages of a Marvel Comics title. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, Miles Morales debuted in Ultimate Fallout #4 in 2011 before having his story told in the pages of Ultimate Comics Spider-Man. Since then, Miles has jumped from the Ultimate Marvel Universe into the 616 in the comics and led an Academy Award-winning movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a bestselling video game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

For the anniversary, Marvel Comics is going back to the beginning. In August, the publisher will release Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1. This release collects Miles' debut in Ultimate Fallout #4 and Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1-5 into a single, $7.99 collection designed to be an easy way for fans who discovered Miles recently to experience his origin story or for older fans to revisit it. You can check out Joshua "Sway" Swaby's cover to the collection below.

(Photo: Joshua "Sway" Swaby, Marvel Comics)

But Marvel isn't stopping there for this anniversary celebration. In September, Miles Morales will appear on a series of 10th-anniversary variant covers across Marvel's comics releases. The publisher will also release an oversized installment of the current Miles Morales: Spider-Man series and a facsimile edition of Ultimate Fallout #4.

Are you excited to celebrate 10 years of Miles Morales? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1 goes on sale on August 4th. Here's the solicitation information: