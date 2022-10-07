Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Reveals New Directing Trio

✖

The directing trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will team up for the much-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The filmmakers have been working together for some time among themselves, and with producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Peter Ramsey, among others, to shape the forthcoming animated Spider-sequel, although up to this point only Dos Santos's name had been reported in connection with the movie. There are few details yet known about the sequel, but with about a year before its planned release date, fans are starting to get anxious.

Earlier this month, rumors started to swirl about casting and cameos for the movie, but nothing has been confirmed as yet and the recent spate of rumors that Christopher Barnes would reprise his role from the '90s animated series were denied. The previous movie ended with a tease of Spider-Man 2099 showing up, but given that it was played for laughs, it's impossible to know whether that was actually meant to set anything up for the sequel or just a fun Easter egg for people who stuck around after the credits.

Co-director Rodney Rothman had previously said that the first time around, the creative team was thinking of going big and bringing the live-action versions of the hero to the party. That is likely part of what has created a scenario where most of the rumors circling this new movie are about who might show up as a surprise.

"There was [discussion]," Rothman told the outlet. "There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the 'Spider-Verse' to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun."

