Miles Morales Becomes Captain America on New Marvel Cover

Miles Morales, Spider-Man, is suiting up as Captain America on a special Captain America 80th Anniversary variant cover from Iban Coello this July. The cover has miles wielding Captain America's shield. It also has him in a costume that pays homage to Captain America as well as to MIles' Puerto Rican heritage as it is designed after the United States territory's flag. This is one of several Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers that will see various Marvel heroes paying tribute to Captain America. Those heroes include Spider-Woman, Iron Man, and Moon Knight. You can take a look at the cover below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #28, by Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Nunez Carnero, features the conclusion to Miles' Clone Saga. The solicitation text teases that it will be the "Most heart-wrenching comic of the year."

(Photo: Iban Coello, Marvel Comics)

"Part of the magic of telling Marvel stories is not just the sense that these characters occupy the same universe, but they exist across generations," Ahmed told IGN about the story earlier this year. "Putting a newer superstar character through some of the same paces a superhero legend went through gives us all sorts of insight into what makes Miles *Miles* as well as what makes him Spider-Man."

Miles is celebrating Cap's birthday in July, but Marvel will go on to celebrate Miles' tenth anniversary beginning in August. For the anniversary, Marvel Comics is releasing Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1, collecting Miles' first appearance in Ultimate Fallout #4 and Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1-5 into a single, $7.99 collection.

In September, Miles Morales will appear on a series of 10th-anniversary variants offered with Marvel's other releases. The publisher will also put out an oversized installment of Miles Morales: Spider-Man and a facsimile edition of Ultimate Fallout #4.

What do you think of Miles Morales' Captain America-inspired look? Let us know in the comments section. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #28 goes on sale on Jul 21st. The issue's official solicitation text follows: