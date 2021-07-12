Outlander Actor Reportedly Cast In Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ Series

✖

Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ has reportedly cast Outlander actor Simon Callow in a "key part early on in the series." While details of the character haven't been fully revealed, it's being reported that Callow will be attached to the story of Marvel character Jack Duquesne, aka Clint Barton's mentor-turned-villain, Swordsman (Tony Dalton). Duquesne is one of the Marvel assassin characters that have been announced for the Hawkeye series; therefore Callow's character could be anything from a supporting character in Swordsman's storyline, to another major villain character somehow attached to Swordsman (Ringmaster?). As always, the actor's previous roles may help give us a clue.

...Or not.

Simon Callow's resume is pretty much a list of character actor roles of all types, so it's pretty much impossible to discern what qualities Marvel Studios liked in him for Hawkeye if Cosmic Circus' report turns out to be true.

In addition to Jack Duquesne/Swordsman, the Hawkeye Disney+ series will also introduce Kazi Kazimierczak, the Marvel villain known a The Clown (Fra Fee), and Alaqua Cox will make her debut as Maya Lopez/Echo, a hearing-impaired Native American character who is already set for her own solo spinoff.

However, right now the biggest name attached to the new Hawkeye series none other than Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who is (at the time of writing this) a major breakout hit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the release of the Black Widow movie. Black Widow made $215 million worldwide opening weekend (including $60 million through Disney+ Premiere Access). More Importantly, Pugh is a breakout star that is now poised to carry the Black Widow mantle and franchise - starting with her full-fledged MCU debut in Hawkeye. (Major Spoilers!) Black Widow's post-credits scene reveals that Yelena is given a mission to take out Clint Barton, by none other than Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). With Yelena and John Walker now are on the payroll, it seems that Val could be building her own Dark Avengers.

Aside from battling some of the MCU's best assassins, Clint Barton will also have his hands full training a new Hawkeye to carry on the mantle. That successor will be Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who seems like she's going to get her own MCU version of Training Day, based on the lineup of characters that will be gunning for Barton.

Hawkeye is expected to stream on Disney+later this year.