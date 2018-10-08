Runaways Return in Marvel Secret Wars – Battleworld Fast Forces HeroClix Preview

The Runaways are making their return to Marvel HeroClix with a new Fast Forces pack from WizKids releasing as part of the new Secret Wars – Battleworld set.

The Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld Fast Forces pack features new, unique dials for Runaways fan favorites Nico Minoru, Molly Hayes, Karolina Dean, and Chase Stein.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to these returning favorites, the Fast Forces pack includes two Runaways characters who have never appeared in HeroClix form before.

The first is Alex Wilder, the founding member of the Runaways who turned out to be a mole for the Pride and then was resurrected from death to become a Marvel supervillain.

The second is Klara, the young girl from the year 1907 who was brought forward to the present day after the Runaways went on a time-travel adventure.

The six figures together give fans an easy way to jump right into a HeroClix game. Let’s take a look!

Runaways

Here are the six figures included in the Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld Fast Forces pack.

From left to right we have Princess Powerful (Molly Hayes), Rose Red (Klara Prast), Alex Wilder, Lucy in the Sky (Karolina Dean), Sister Grim (Nico Minoru), and Talkback (Chase Stein).

Each figure is 50 points, meaning that all six figures can be played right out of the package as a perfectly-costed 300 points Runaways themed team.

Each of this figure sculpts has a counterpart in the main Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld set, but the dials attached to them are entirely different from the unique dials included in the Fast Forces.

Princess Powerful

Now let’s take a look at what these figures have to offer, starting with 001 Princess Powerful.

At 50 points, Princess powerful starts off with the special attack power “How About I Hit’em With This?” The power gives Princess Powerful Super Strength with the added rider “FREE: If Princess Powerful is not holding an object, generate a standard light object that she’s holding.”

That power appears on every other click of her six-click dial, meaning that Princess Powerful should almost never be without something to smash her opponents with.

The rest of her dial features Charge, Super Strength, Invulnerability, and Toughness. The way the dial alternates between strong clicks and weaker clicks makes this a great representation of how Molly’s powers work.

Rose Red

Rose Red, aka Klara Prast makes her HeroClix debut with a figure in the core Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld set and this Fast Forces pack.

Rose Red has a trait called “The Plants Listen to Me” which has two parts to it.

The first part reads: “Smoke Cloud. When Rose Red Uses it, if she occupies printed hindering terrain, she may instead generate up to 12 hindering markers.”

The second part reads: “When Rose Red uses Poison, characters adjacent to 3 or more of her Smoke Cloud markers are considered adjacent (to her).”

The rest of dial combines Stealth with Poison, Exploit Weakness, and Combat Reflexes to make Rose Red potentially difficult to deal with, and throws in Support on the back half.

Alex Wilder

Also making his HeroClix debut is the treacherous Alex Wilder. Alex’s villainous side is represented by the Masters of Evil keyword and team ability.

The first three clicks of Alex Wilder’s five-click dial carries the “Mentor of Evil” special damage power. The power reads: “Leadership, Outwit. When Alex Wilder uses Outwit, after resolutions the target can’t use Leadership or Outwit until your next turn.”

Alex Wilder’s dial also features a combination of Sidestep, Incapacitate, and Willpower to start and Stealth and plain Outwit to end. With 4 range, Alex can be a powerful support and finesse-control piece for your Runaways team.

Lucy in the Sky

Lucy in the Sky, aka Karolina Dean is this Runaways team’s primary ranged attacker.

The first three clicks of Lucy in the Sky’s dial have the “Majesdanian Heritage” special attack power. The power reads: “Pulse Wave. When Lucy in the Sky uses it to target more than one character, hit characters within 1 square are dealt 2 damage instead of 1.”

Lucy in the Sky’s dial also includes Running Shot, Sidestep, Pulse Wave, Energy Shield/Deflection, and Barrier. Lucy in the Sky can potentially be used as a powerful kamikaze striker or if played more conservatively, a competent mid-ranged attacker for Runaways teams.

Sister Grimm

Sister Grimm, aka Nico Minoru brings her powerful Staff of One back into HeroClix for this Fast Forces pack.

While the first click of Sister Grimm’s dial shows plain Probability Control in the damage slot, the rest of her dial has the “Staff of One” special damage power. The power reads: “Probability Control. When she uses it to reroll an attack roll with one or more 1, after resolutions heal her 1 click.”

The rest of her dial includes Stealth, Sidestep, Quake, Super Senses, and Mastermind. She also has a range value of six. Keep her in hiding and let her probability magic do its work.

Talkback

Last but not least, we have Talkback, aka Chase Stein, the brilliant engineer and hot head of the Runaways team.

Talkback starts off with two clicks of Sidestep, Precision Strike, and Perplex.

On click three he gets his “Darkhawk Amulet!” special movement power, which reads: “Charge. [Wing Symbol]. When Talkback uses Charge and hits, after resolutions you may heal him 1 click.”

That power is part of a suite with Blades/Claws/Fangs and Toughness. Like with Sister Grimm, players are encouraged to push Talkback onto later clicks knowing that he can potentially heal back up.

**********

Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld goes on sale October 17th.