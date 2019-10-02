Marvel Gives Hulk Command of a Military Operation

Since Immortal Hulk began, Bruce Banner has been stalked by a government-backed military task force called Shadow Base. Led by General Reg Fortean, a protege of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the Shadow Base has gone to incredible lengths to try to take out the Hulk once and for all, sending out villains like Bushwacker and creating a new abomination. Fortean has gone to even greater personal lengths, turning himself into the Abomination after Rick Jones was freed. But today’s Immortal Hulk #24 flips the script on Hulk’s relationship to Shadow Base. SPOILERS for Immortal Hulk #24 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennet, and Paul Mounts follow.

The Hulk finally has his showdown with Fortean as Abomination. Things don’t go as Fortean planned. Fortean spews acid as Hulk’s face. Despite the skin dripping off of the Hulk’s face, he continues to fight. Fortean thinks he knows what the Hulk will do next, but the Hulk surprises Fortean by remaining both strong and smart.

The fight goes poorly. Fortean kills two of his own men who get caught in the crossfire. At this point, his second-in-command calls to remove him from duty. Shadow Base turns on Fortean and the Hulk kills him.

That leaves a power vacuum at Shadow Base. The Hulk now believes himself to both the strongest and the smartest one there is. He has plans, and so he ascends to the “steel throne” to see them through.

The Hulk now has Shadow Base at his command, along with gamma-infused allies like Betty Ross, Rick Jones, and Doc Samson. What does the Hulk have planned for Shadow Base? That remains to be seen.

What do you think of the Hulk taking over command of Shadow Base? Will this lead to an even bigger fight with the forces of Gamma Flight? And how does this all lead into the Hulk ascended to a Galactus-like state as the breaker of worlds? Let us know what you think of all of this in the comments. Immortal Hulk #24 is on sale now.

Immortal Hulk #24

JUL190959

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

• As the war with Shadow Base comes to a brutal, bloody end, Bruce Banner has a choice to make.

• And the repercussions of that choice will have an effect on every single life on this planet…

• …including the IMMORTAL HULK.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 02, 2019

SRP: $3.99