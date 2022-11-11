Marvel Leaks: New Report Explains Why MCU Secrets Are More Common After COVID Pandemic

Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy with their tight security protocols and jokes of a sniper coming to get you if you spoil or leak any information on their upcoming projects. But now it seems that the studio is having a rough time keeping those secrets due to one major factor: the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 has made it harder and harder for the studio to keep their secrets due to the nature of working from home. Working from home allows more eyes to potentially see and leak new information on their movies, and Marvel has been looking for a way to stop that. The studio is used to working together in their office, which helps keep leaks at bay, but social distancing protocols have made that impossible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, remote work is not the only risk factor for leaks. Marvel's need for more VFX vendors has expanded quite massively, and they also have to work remotely, which means more eyes are able to see the studios upcoming films.

One VFX producer that has worked on a Marvel project revealed how Marvel has inflated the need for VFX artists. "Marvel is an example to how it's been supersized because of their amazing scope of effects demands." While another artist added that the need for more VFX artists could be very tricky. "Practically speaking, with facilities running at — or really, beyond — capacity, it's making the planning of VFX shows very tricky.". Marvel Studios also makes them go through a training course to make sure there aren't any leaks, and they also have to sign an agreement that there will be no "Shoulder Surfing". "I had to go through a whole training course to make sure that I know exactly what I need to do and where to report [anything suspect]."

The report even goes on to reveal that due to the pandemic on set security has gotten even worse. Before the pandemic, Marvel crews would crowd around monitors on set to see specific shots but social distancing protocols have made that impossible to do, and now more people have access to the camera feeds on their devices, making a leak more likely. Now, this all might change with VFX workers going back to work in Marvel Studios' office in Burbank to work on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nothing has leaked from the project so far, and with the studio allowing their VFX teams back in office, it is highly unlikely to happen.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

