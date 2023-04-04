Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch With Darkhold and Avengers Anniversary Iron Man Figure Pre-Order Details

Hasbro has added a new Marvel Legends figure of Scarlet Witch based on her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it includes the Darkhold as an accessory! The Darkhold aka "The Shiatra Book of the Damned" or "The Book of Sins," was created when the Elder God Chthon wrote down his evil spells, and it features prominently in WandaVision and The Multiverse of Madness.

In addition to the Darkhold, the Scarlet Witch figure also includes magic effects pieces and a pretty solid likeness of Elizabeth Olsen. The figure will be a Target exclusive set to launch at some point in the fall of 2023. This article will be updated with a direct pre-order link when it becomes available. Stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out the Avengers 60th anniversary Iron Man Marvel Legends figure that Hasbro launched last week below.

The Avengers first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1963, which means that the iconic team of superheroes is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Hasbro has plenty of figures on the way to mark the milestone, and one of them dropped today – Tony Stark's Iron Man in his bulky Mark 1 / Model 01 armor. It faithfully recreates the look of the character as he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39.

The 6-inch Avengers 60th anniversary The Invincible Iron Man Model 1 figure includes alternate fists, two blast effects, and smoke trails. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items via our exclusive link). It is expected to arrive in August. The figure is also available to pre-order here on Amazon.

Hasbro recently revealed classic Marvel Comics version of Hawkeye with Sky Cycle, a super articulated Black Widow, and a Bucky Barnes Captain America for this Avengers 60th anniversary collection, and we will be sure to bring you pre-order information for those figures when they become available.

Finally, Hasbro revealed a huge wave of figures based on the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and pre-orders for those figures are expected to launch in the coming weeks. When they do, you'll find the details right here. The collection will include the following figures: