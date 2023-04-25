Marvel Legends Joe Fixit Figure Unveiled By Hasbro (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Hulk has had many different personalities over the years, with the Grey Hulk aka Joe Fixit being one of the most memorable. Joe Fixit represents the dark side of Bruce Banner, manifested as a more cunning and ruthless version of the Hulk. He's the part of Bruce that would like to dress and act like a mobster, complete with a pinstripe suit, fedora, and Tommy gun. Hasbro is bringing all of those elements to the Marvel Legends lineup, and your first look at the standalone Joe Fixit figure is happening right here at ComicBook.com.

The Marvel Legends Joe Fixit figure stands at 8.1 inches tall and includes a Tommy gun, alternate hands, and an alternate head with a fedora. Fans might recall that Hasbro released a Joe Fixit Build-A-Figure wave back in 2020, but the standalone 2023 version is definitely an upgrade with features that include updated head sculpts, a redesigned suit, the alternate hands, and the weapon accessory.

The Marvel Legends Joe Fixit figure will retail for $38.99 and will debut in the summer as a Walmart exclusive. Odds are it will debut as part of the SDCC festivities, which will take place July 20th – 23rd. If history serves, this figure will drop right here at Walmart as part of their next Collector Con event, most likely early in the morning on either the 20th or the 21st. This article will be updated with concrete information when it becomes available – stay tuned.

On a related note, Hasbro recently launched an Avengers 60th anniversary Marvel Legends Grey Hulk and Dr. Bruce Banner 2-Pack that includes figures inspired by the cover of Hulk #1. It includes accessories like glasses for Dr. Banner and a pipe, alternate hands, and an alternate head for Hulk. Pre-orders for that set are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $59.99. U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.