Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2099, X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Figures Revealed

Today is Fan First Thursday, probably because Hasbro was too excited to wait until Friday to deliver their latest Marvel Legends event. New releases include the second wave of X-Men: Age of Apocalypse figures (Colossus Build-A-Figure) and a fantastic Spider-Man 2099 figure - all of which will be able to pre-order today. Let's break it down...

Marvel Legends X-Men: Age of Apocalypse wave 2 figures are based on the classic alternate universe comic arc, and include Magneto, Rogue, Cyclops, Sabretooth, Shadowcat, Iceman, and Legion. This is a Build-A-Figure wave, and in this case the figures will include parts to assemble the Age of Apocalypse Colossus figure. We're guessing that this something that many fans will be very happy about. If that's the case, you will be able to pre-order the entire wave here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon starting at 12pm PT / 1pm ET today, May 27th.

The first wave of X-Men: Age of Apocalypse figures included Jean Grey, Sunfire, Weapon X, X-Man, Witch Child, Dark Beast, and Morph with a BAF of Sugar Man. An Apocalypse figure was released separately.

In addition to the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse wave, Hasbro also released a fantastic Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) figure that comes packaged with alternate hands and web effects. The figure is based on the Spider-Man of the future character that debuted in 1992. Pre-orders for the Spider-Man 2099 figure will also be available here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at the 1pm ET launch time.

You can take a closer look at each of the Marvel Legends figures in Hasbro's Fan First Thursday reveal below. All of the figures stand at 6-inches tall and feature loads of articulation and accessories.

