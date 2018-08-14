The Marvel Legends Vintage Wave 1 Figure Set Is About to Get a Huge Discount

The Marvel Legends Super Heroes Vintage 6-Inch Figures Wave 1 set from Hasbro contains six figures with retro-style designs and packaging. Ordinarily, it would run you $124.99 for the lot, but starting at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) tonight, August 14th-15th, you’ll be able to pick up the set right here for only $70. That’s a 44 percent off deal that’s good for one-day only.

The official description reads:

“Hasbro’s 6-inch Marvel Legends action figures get the Toy Biz treatment with these Marvel Legends Super Heroes Vintage 6-Inch Action Figures. Each one features tons of articulation, vibrant colors, and cool accessories and comes packaged on the classic silver cardback.”

This Marvel Legends Super Heroes Vintage 6-Inch Figures Wave 1 Case includes 6 individually packaged action figures:

• 1x Spider-Man with alternate head and slice of pizza

• 1x Captain America with alternate hand and shield witih throwing effect

• 1x Iron Man with two thruster effects

• 1x Black Widow with two pistols

• 1x Wolverine with alternate head and pushed back cowl

• 1x Punisher with alternate head and rocket launcher

If you can’t stay up late enough to order the set at the moment the price drop goes live, don’t worry too much. Odds are they will have enough stock to last through the night, based on previous Entertainment Earth sales of this caliber. There’s no guarantee on that, however, so jump on it as soon as you are able. Having enough stock to last through the entire day tomorrow would probably be pushing it.



