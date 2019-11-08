Marvel’s Disney+ Moon Knight Series Gets Lead Writer

Few shows are as heavily anticipated as Moon Knight, which is set to hit Disney+ in the coming months. Marvel announced the project at D23 and while we aren’t sure about any major details in regards to what version of the character is coming down the pike, we do now know who will be helping to bring the character, his supporting cast, and the world of old Moony to life. According to a report by THR, Jeremy Slater, who co-created Netflix’s Umbrella academy, has been tapped to lead the writing team for Moon Knight, and we couldn’t be more excited about the pairing, especially with how well Umbrella Academy turned out.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

Moon Knight has never been afraid to be a bit more violent, so it will be interesting to see where Marvel goes for his series on Disney+. If you think Netflix’s Daredevil, that will probably hold a similar vibe to Moon Knight, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

