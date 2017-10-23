Marvel One-Shots May Actually Be Starting Up Again

If you’ve been around the Marvel fandom for awhile, then you will know just what a One-Shot is. Back in 2011, Marvel Studios began rolling out select short films based within the MCU which helped connect continuity for characters like Phil Coulson and Peggy Carter. The one-shots were wrapped in 2014, but it doesn’t look like Marvel is ready to let go of the idea just yet.

After all, one screenwriter did just tease Marvel’s One-Shot may make a comeback soon.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Eric Pearson opened up about the possible return of Marvel’s One-Shot. The writer revealed why the short films were axed and even hinted the project could be revived.

“I think probably the drop in Blu-ray sales has hurt the One-Shots program — though I’ve heard whispers of it starting up again,” Pearson said.

“I can’t confirm that at all, but I’ve definitely heard whispers of it. And I have a whole folder full of other One-Shots that I just came up with. And I was like, ‘Oh, this will be a fun eight to 12 pages!’”

Pearson has been busy as of late with Marvel thanks to his work on Thor: Ragnarok. The writer penned the sequel’s script, but Pearson didn’t shy away from his tenure with the one-shots. The writer penned the majority of Marvel’s short films, and Pearson said the initiative began as a way to compete with Pixar’s pre-film specials.

“When they first brought it to me I think their initial idea was to try and set up something like Pixar, where you could do a short film at the beginning with a lesser character, to kind of have fun, expand the universe, and test out the audience’s appetite for one of these more obscure characters,” the writer explained. “So that would obviously be very expensive, especially when things were so 3D-heavy at the time. So the test process was going to be, ‘Well, we’ll do some shorts for Blu-ray content.’ And that’s kind of how it started.”

If Marvel Studios does decide to revive its One-Shot, then there is one hero just begging for a short film. Earlier this year, Tom Holland admitted he had the best idea for a Spider-Man one-shot, and the story would involve the teenager partnering up with Ant-Man for a buggy adventure.

“I want to do a short,” Holland told Uproxx. “That’s what I want to do. I want to do a 20-minute short with me and Paul Rudd.

