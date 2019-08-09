Marvel Movies Get Reimagined As R-Rated Films Through Visual Effects

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone with R-Rated movies throughout its installments to date, the moviegoing experiences would have been quite different. Now, thanks to a team of VFX editors and their YouTube show, we can imagine what scenes like the opening of Captain America: Civil War might have been like if more violence were to be added to the mix.

In the video above, VFX attempt to make moments from the MCU more realistic based on impact to the human body and other factors. The team is known as the Corridor Crew and they have a way of sucking the fun right out of super hero movies, like applying realism to how Iron Man flies and how his body would react or how Loki should have been obliterated when smashed by Hulk. Still, their effects are cool to see.

The scene they chose is the opening of Captain America: Civil War. Captain America, The Falcon, and Scarlet Witch make easy work of a SWAT team but there is no blood or death in the sequece. However, most of those SWAT members would have been quite drastically destroyed by the kicks, cars, and shields thrown at them.

For example, one effect slice one of the SWAT team members in half with Captain America’s shield while another is lit up by gunfire from Sam Wilson.

Do you think Marvel movies should incorporate this sort of violence? Is realism important or is it better to keep things lighter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section nor send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!