Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Digital and Blu-ray Release, Bonus Features Announced

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the hit sequel to Marvel's Black Panther, is headed to Digital, 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The Marvel Studios film will debut on Digital on February 1st, the same day it starts streaming Disney+. It'll release on physical home media on February 7th, with two Best Buy-exclusive SteelBook designs with Wakandan and Talokan themes, and a Walmart-exclusive enamel pin. These releases also include bonus content such as deleted scenes, a gag reel, and commentary from Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. A two-movie bundle will also be available on major digital platforms.

Artist Dorothea Taylor designed the Wakanda SteelBook. Orlando Arocena created Talokan. Both are available exclusively at Best Buy and can be seen below.

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

Walmart will offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork. It includes the Walmart-exclusive limited-edition Black Panther enamel pin, seen above.

The bonus content includes two featurettes and four deleted scenes. Full details, as provided in a press release, are below:

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audio Commentary

Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Featurettes

Envisioning Two Worlds – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter. Passing the Mantle – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri's journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Deleted Scenes

Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision. The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information. Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the mighty Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of their beloved King T'Challa. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) if they are to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."