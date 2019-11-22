Marvel Reveals Cut Thor and Jane Foster’s Reunion in Avengers: Endgame

Ahead of their planned reunion in Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) almost came face to face in Avengers: Endgame, newly-released concept art reveals. The meeting, though, would not have been between Thor and the post-Infinity War, post-Snap Jane. Rather, the heavyset and despondent Thor almost found himself face to face with the would-be love of his life during the same trip to the past where he met his mother. It is not clear from the images, which seem to be animatics, whether this meeting would have been in addition to, or instead of, the meeting with Frigga, but you can see the image below.

These, like a number of other fun revelations making the rounds this week, come from Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, a new book that hit stores on Tuesday and gives fans an inside look at the creative process behind the biggest superhero movie of all time.

You can check it out below.

…And let’s be honest: after how humorless she was played in Thor: The Dark World and her absence from Ragnarok, it would be really fun to see how Jane would have reacted to a wisecracking, bipedal raccoon. That dynamic — how a character from pre-Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel interacts with the universe as it exists now and in the post-Endgame reality — might turn out to be a highlight of Thor: Love and Thunder, even if it is not an idea we had given much thought to before seeing a drawing of Jane trying to figure out what’s going on with Thor and Rocket.

