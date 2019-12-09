Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak and Dagger Crossover Sneak Peek Released

Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover are always big fun events for fans, and Marvel TV is getting in on the fun next year, by bringing together its two Marvel YA series, Runaways and Cloak and Dagger. Both series have been canceled (Cloak and Dagger got two seasons, Runaways got three), but there will be one last big haurrah in Runaways season 3, when Tandy Bowen/Dagger (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) show up in L.A., investigating the mystery of homeless teens that have gone missing. We now have first-look photos from the Runaways / Cloak and Dagger crossover, for fans to enjoy.

Take a look at the photos of Marvel’s Runaways meeting Cloak and Dagger, courtesy of EW:

As with so many superhero crossovers, it looks like the first meeting between the Runaways and Cloak and Dagger starts out on the wrong foot. It’s not hard to imagine Cloak and Dagger arriving in L.A. and meeting a strange group of superpowered individuals hunting through the streets, looking for teens. The Runaways would similarly have that same reaction to seeing to superpowered teens they’ve never seen (with arguably evil-looking powers) showing up in their backyard. Given that Runaways season 2 ended with certain team members being abducted, Cloak and Dagger will be arriving at a time when the team is taking no chances on potential threats.

EW has also dropped some new plot details of this crossover, stating that:

“When Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) feels a disturbance in the Dark Dimension, caused by Nico (Lyrica Okano), he and Tandy (Olivia Holt) travel to Los Angeles to check it out, bringing them face-to-face with all the all Runaways.”

The photos also contain some interesting details:

Tyrone, Tandy, and Nico are teamed up and looking ready for a fight – however, the rest of the Runaways are seen tied up and incapacitated behind them. Wonder how that happened… Tyrone and Tandy are invited back to the Runaways’ abandoned mansion HQ – but now it looks like some strange black roses are growing out of the floor in the foyer. The Runaways team photo sees Nico wielding a sword, Chase possibly having some gauntlet upgrades, and Molly wielding some kind of object or weapon. They also look plenty ready for a fight.

The current era of Marvel Television as we know it is all but over, but this crossover will be a nice finale for fans.

Runaways season 3 — including the Cloak and Dagger crossover — debuts Friday, December 13th on Hulu.