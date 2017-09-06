Marvel’s Iron Fist Releases New Photos

In a matter of months, Marvel's Iron Fist will be making its mark on the world. The much-anticipated show will see Danny Rand enter the Marvel Universe and become one of its most fearsome martial artists. Over the past few weeks, fans have been treated to periodic updates about the Netflix series, and it seems like the show is not one to disappoint eager fans. Not long ago, a slew of new photos from Marvel's Iron Fist, and they feature some familiar characters.

A set of five photos have been released which you can check out in our gallery below. In the pictures, fans will see plenty of Finn Jones as Danny Rand. In one of the images, the sharply dressed man can be seen standing behind a podium at a press conference. Behind him, Joy and Ward Meachum can be seen - and the latter looks more than displeased to see Rand back in New York.

In a second photo, a familiar face can be seen thanks to Carrie-Anne Moss. The actress reprises her role as Jeri Hogarth, and it seems to be that she's representing Danny Rand following his return. Jessica Henwick is also shown in character as Colleen Wing, one of Rand's most trusted comrades. The skilled fighter is see practicing in her dojo with students, and she does not look like someone you'd want to mess with.

And, of course, Rosario Dawson returns to Marvel's Netflix franchise as Claire Temple. The nurse was last seen in Luke Cage looking into self-defense classes, and it looks like the heroine will find herself at Colleen's dojo in search of teaching.

If you want to know more about Marvel's Iron Fist, then you can read up on the series and its revealed episode list below:

Episode 1: Snow Gives Way (dir. John Dahl)

Episode 2: Shadow Hawk Takes Flight (dir. John Dahl)

Episode 3: Rolling Thunder Cannon Punch (dir. Tom Shankland)

Episode 4: Eight Diagram Dragon Palm

Episode 5: Under Leaf Pluck Lotus (dir. Uta Briesewitz)

Episode 6: Immortal Emerges From Cave

Episode 7: Felling With Tree Routes (dir. Farren Blackburn)

Episode 8: The Blessing Of Many Fractures (dir. Kevin Tancharoen)

Episode 9: The Mistress Of All Agonies (dir. Jet Wilkinson)

Episode 10: UNKNOWN

Episode 11: Lead Horse Back To Stable (dir. Deborah Chow)

Episode 12: unknown

Episode 13: Dragon Plays With Fire (dir. Stephen Surjik)

MORE DEFENDERS: The Connection to Marvel Movies / Where We Find Daredevil / Where We Find Luke Cage/ How Jessica Jones Knows Daredevil / Luke Cage & Iron Fist / Defenders Team Photo Easter Egg Revealed / New Defenders Team Photo / Iron Fist's Defenders Role Revealed / Defenders Assembled! / New MCU Defenders Comic Book Coming / Iron Fist Trailer

Marvel's The Defenders premieres later in 2017. Marvel's Iron Fist premieres on Netflix on March 17, 2017.

Iron FistSunday at on Netflix

ComicBook Composite NAAll-Time Comic TV Shows