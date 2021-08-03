Marvel’s What If Creator Accidentally Pitched Episode With Same Plot as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

✖

While the events of Marvel's What If...? are imaginary stories (aren't they all?), it seems as though he is very much on the same wavelength as other Marvel talent in terms of how the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might act. In fact, per an interview with series creator A.C. Bradley, there was apparently a What If...? pitch that was rejected for having too much in common with the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. While he apparently also pitched elements that tied into story beats from Thor: Love and Thunder and Avengers: Endgame, it seems the Guardians was the closest thing they had to a near-miss.

The issue came up when IGN asked Bradley whether he had any stories he wasn't able to do. Turns out the answer was yes -- because he kept getting too close to things that are in the works.

Bradley told IGN that he and his team spent three days on a developing a storyline, and then, "walked [executive producer] Brad Winderbaum through all my hard work, only to find out I accidentally pitched the back half of [Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3]."

"So I stay away from Mr. James Gunn and his brilliance and his work, and I did go home after that day and cracked open a beer and be like, 'well that's going to be an amazing movie but now I gotta go back to the drawing board,'" Bradley joked.

"I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten for Season 1, we’re already working on the next ten for Season 2," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige previously told BuzzFeed Brazil. "We’ve revealed one that is very exciting, we’ve talked about it for years, which is the one where Peggy Carter gets the Super Soldier serum and becomes Captain Carter. That’s the very first episode, and I’m excited for people to see that. I’m excited to see the finished version of that, and I’m excited for the world to see it."

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

