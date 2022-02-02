Marvel Releases New Spider-Man Series Preview

A new Spider-Man series is about to make its debut from the creative team of writer Joe Kelly and artist Gerardo Sandoval. Savage Spider-Man is a continuation of Non-Stop Spider-Man by Kelly and Chris Bachalo, an action-packed adventure that pushed Peter Parker to his absolute limits. The series finale saw Peter transformed into a massive Spider-beast after being injected with a deadly drug. A preview of Savage Spider-Man #1 finds the web-slinger still in this precarious situation, along with the appearance of the Marvel villain Baron Zemo.

Our Savage Spider-Man is on the hunt, capturing a boar in one of his webs to potentially eat for dinner. Spider-Man’s inner thoughts are on display in large font, with the words “Eat,” “Drink,” “Survive,” and more internal dialogue illustrated on the pages. However, he’s distracted from his meal after sensing an enemy approaching. As for Baron Zemo, he stops himself from running away from “race separatists” to stand his ground.

“You may think you’ve seen a monstrous or vicious Spider-Man before, but never like this,” Editor Nick Lowe said when Savage Spider-Man was announced. “This book is so intense that you’re going to need to put it down between pages to get your breath back.”

“Spider-Man is always a huge challenge to draw, he’s not an easy character for an artist. But at the same time Spider-Man is a huge joy to draw and now we have a Savage Spider-Man who provides an even bigger challenge for an artist,” says Sandoval. “I have the pages that I am working on and I can say that I am doing my best work here for sure. Joe Kelly is the kind of writer that understands an artist needs enough room to create great illustrations and it makes my work easier and more fun. I really hope you enjoy this new book as much as I do!”

Savage Spider-Man #1

Written by: Joe Kelly

Art by: Gerardo Sandoval

Cover by: Nick Bradshaw

Page Count: 22 Pages

Release Date: February 2, 2022

SPIDER-MAN LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! Peter Parker finds himself at the middle of the biggest, most wide-ranging adventure he’s ever had and out of the gate it has turned him into a SAVAGE BEAST! Forget everything you know about Spider-Man. All rules and regulations are out the door and Peter Parker may never be the same!

Savage Spider-Man #1 Cover

